Community Responds to Prenatal Drug Use

drugsTen percent of expecting women tested positive for illicit drug use in 2010 according to Le Conte Medical Center. Le Conte, along with East Tennessee’s Children’s Hospital and the Sevier Count Health Department have collaborated to form a group called MOMs, Moms on Meds. MOMs addresses the health implications of substance abuse in expectant women by providing resources to pregnant women suffering addiction.

Increasing numbers of babies are being treated for neonatal abstinence syndrome from the impact of the mother’s drug usage. Drugs, just any other dangerous materials a mother is exposed to, are passed through the placenta to the fetus. Substance abuse during pregnancy can severely impact the development of the fetus. For some substances, the unborn child is born addicted to the substances, and this requires life-saving interventions.

Intervening before labor and delivery can save the babies well being, improve the care giving abilities of the mother, and reduce medical costs. Substance abuse has become a crisis for our nation and community, and it is important that resources are made available. For more information, visit the MOMs community forum.

MOMs will host a meeting on Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sevierville.

Medicinal Marijuana Legislation Moves in Tennessee

Legalizing marijuana for medicinal use moved a step closer to reality after a Tennessee state representative introduced a bill in the state legislature. Rep. Sherry Jones (D-Nashville) said her bill would establish regulations for people who are prescribed the drug by doctors. A key hitch in the law will be[...]

Newest State Park Offers Conservation with Economic Benefits

The plan to set aside land for Tennessee’s newest state park has officially started. On July 1, over 2,000 acre of pristine forest land in the Rocky Fork area was purchased and conserved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The forest is part of the 7,600 acres recently added to the Cherokee[...]