Domestic abuse in eastern Tennessee

Last week, a woman was stabbed in her East Knoxville residence. The altercation began as a verbal dispute that occurred after her boyfriend arrived home intoxicated in the early morning.

After the stabbing took place, the boyfriend attempted to flee, but was apprehended after being tasered. The woman was admitted to University of Tennessee to treat her injuries. The boyfriend was also admitted to UT for observation.

Statistics on domestic abuse are alarming. Below is a list of safe places for victims in East Tennessee.

Safespace (Sevierville) 1-800-244-5968

Haven House, Inc. (Alcoa) 865-982-1087

Kent C. Withers Family Crisis Center/Child & Family (Knoxville) 865-637-8000

Victim Advocacy Program YWCA (Knoxville) 865-637-5263

C.E.A.S.E (Community Effort Against Spouse Abuse) (Morristown) 865-581-2220

YWCA of Oak Ridge 865-482-0005

Domestic Violence Crisis Center (Lenoir City) 865-988-STOP

Battered Women Incorporated (Crossville) 1-800-641-3434

The HOPE Center (Athens) 423-745-5289

All Knox County fire stations and police stations