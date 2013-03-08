Pigeon Forge police officers not charged over threats

The state grand jury has decided not to indict Trinity Brown, Jefferson Thigpen, and Michael Musgrove over the audio recording from a June 8th meeting of the Pigeon Forge police department. District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn and the U.S. Attorney’s office have also chosen to not prosecute the officers.

The recording contains conversation between the three officers with threatening comments directed at fellow offices. The three discussed a plan to kill the 10 officers on the force’s first shift. The recording included plans to shot the Police Chief first. The plan was never implemented, and no criminal acts were carried out. However, the three were immediately terminated from duty.

Local community members are distraught by the comments and trust that their police force consists of good officers who work to stop these very acts of crime.