Pigeon Forge’s “The Island” Opens with Success

In late June Pigeon Forge’s new attraction “The Island” opened. Over the past month, locals and tourists have been enjoying this new spot that is described as an “eat-tertainment,” a mix of food, shows, rides, and games for the whole family. Admission is free to the public, though tickets must be purchased for The Wheel.

The partners who have developed “The Island” have successfully turned a bad lot in a prime business in Sevier County. More attractions, including Jimmy Buffet’s Margartiaville and many retail stores will join the current attractions.

Ride the Wheel

Guests are greeted with the spectacular LED light show from the 200 foot tall Great Smoky Mountain Wheel. This wheel is particularly unique and safe. Its 42 gondolas are comfortable and roomy for small families, and each one is air conditioned.

Dine and Shop

Strolling through the sidewalk streets of “The Island,” guest will hear live music as they explore the many dining and shopping attractions. Guests can enjoy a meal at the Timber Wood Grill or at Mellow Mushroom Pizza. If you are looking for just a treat, there is also Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Cinnabon, along with many other small snack stands. More retail stores will join the Trading Post, Gift Shop, Smoky Mountain Sun Shades, and Miner’s Gems.

“The Island” is opened 10 am to 12 am daily and is located a block of the Parkway in Pigeon Forge.