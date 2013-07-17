Randy Travis begins difficult recovery from stroke

The country music star and Grammy winner Randy Travis continues to remain in critical condition after suffering from a stroke early in July. However, he is alert enough to visit with family, and he progressing towards recovery.

The 54 year old singer has been put on a ventilator to assist his breathing. He is working up to being able to breathe on his own. He also received a heart device while undergoing surgery. Doctors have made it clear that Travis had a long recovery ahead.