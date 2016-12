Rascal Flatts, Blues Traveler set to play Foothills Fall Festival

Earlier this month the country band Rascal Flatts was announced as the headlining act for the city of Maryville’s Foothills Fall Festival. Blues Traveler has also been added to the scheduled acts that include Lynard Skynard, the Black Lilies and Hillbilly Jedi.

The festivals runs October 11 through 13. Tickets are $60 but will increase to $70 after August 26.